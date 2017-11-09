Police respond to multiple wrecks in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police respond to multiple wrecks in Longview

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Police Department officers responded to multiple wrecks in the city Thursday.

About 4:38 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Hollybrook Drive and Tryon Road. Police say injuries have been reported.

Longview Fire Department is also responding to the scene.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Officers were also called to a wreck at East Loop 281and East Marshall Avenue. At least one person was injured in that crash and transported to the hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers responded to a third crash at Hollybrook and Fleetwood. It is unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.

