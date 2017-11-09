Governor Abbott proclaims day of prayer for Sutherland Springs v - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Governor Abbott proclaims day of prayer for Sutherland Springs victims

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Governor Greg Abbott's Office:

Governor Greg Abbott today proclaimed Sunday, November 12th as a day of prayer in Texas following the deadly mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas over the weekend.

The proclamation also encourages all Texans to join in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. on November 12th to honor and remember the lives of those who have been lost. The Governor signed the Day of Prayer Proclamation at a community prayer gathering at Floresville High School in Floresville, Texas this evening that was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence.
 
"The act of craven cowardice and evil inflicted on the Sutherland Springs community has deeply touched the core of who we are as faithful people," said Governor Abbott. “In times of tragedy, we often see the very best of Texas. We must remain strong and resilient, and lean on the support and care of our helping communities in this dark time. That is why I encourage people from across the state and country to come together and join me in a day of prayer this Sunday, November 12, to honor and remember the lives of those who have been lost.”

View Governor Abbott’s Day of Prayer Proclamation.

