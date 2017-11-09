Whitehouse High School choir performs for veterans

In an early celebration of Veterans Day, students from the Whitehouse High School Choir performed for veterans and residents at the Prestige Estates Assisted Living Home in Tyler.



Veteran Bill Burleson said the young students reminded him of his grandchildren, and he said it was good to see young people present in the moment instead of attached to their cell phones.

Burleson says, “Young people are so busy with our visual electronic world that they don’t appreciate our past, our past being the men and women who fought to keep our country free”.

Whitehouse Senior Sam Germosen said she thought the experience was humbling.



“Even through all the things that they’ve seen, they can still come here and smile and…we can share a moment together and I think that is really special."

Burleson said the students lifted his spirit and gave him some new-found confidence in the millennial generation.

