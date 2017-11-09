Longview Police Department will host fundraiser for one of its own

The Longview Police Department will be hosting a fundraiser for one of its members who is battling stage 4 cancer on Thursday, November 16.

Damon Weaver serves the department as an information and technology systems specialist.

He has been at the Longview Police Department for 7 years, and also served in the United States Marine Corp.

Weaver has a wife, Angela, of 24 years and they have 3 sons.

The fundraiser will be at the Maude Cobb Activity Center and will include a hot dog meal for $10 donations to assist with his medical expenses.

The Longview Police Department states, "The men and women of the Longview Police Department are proud to stand beside Damon and his family and show our support during this battle for his life."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.