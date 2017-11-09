Court denies Ezekiel Elliott appeal, suspension upheld

NEW YORK, NY (KLTV) - A court has upheld a suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, NFL insiders say.

Elliott skipped his weekly media session and Thursday practice to attend his latest suspension appeal hearing.

Elliott's legal team has been tenacious in their attempt to fight a six-game suspension. The hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. ET in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

About 2:45 p.m., NFL insiders reported that the appeal had been denied. Attorneys for Elliott were attempting to convince a three-judge panel to grant him an injunction, ESPN reports.

The suspension dates back to a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations from his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. After the investigation wrapped in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, saying he violated the league’s conduct policy.

Last week, the court granted the running back an administrative stay that allows him to play and practice until the court rules on the appeal.

Dallas (5-3), on a three-game winning streak with significant contributions from Elliott, visits defending NFC champion Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday, the Associated Press notes.

