Court denies Ezekiel Elliott appeal, suspension upheld - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Court denies Ezekiel Elliott appeal, suspension upheld

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect

NEW YORK, NY (KLTV) -  A court has upheld a suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, NFL insiders say.

Elliott skipped his weekly media session and Thursday practice to attend his latest suspension appeal hearing.

Elliott's legal team has been tenacious in their attempt to fight a six-game suspension. The hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. ET in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

About 2:45 p.m., NFL insiders reported that the appeal had been denied. Attorneys for Elliott were attempting to convince a three-judge panel to grant him an injunction, ESPN reports.

The suspension dates back to a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations from his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. After the investigation wrapped in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, saying he violated the league’s conduct policy.

Last week, the court granted the running back an administrative stay that allows him to play and practice until the court rules on the appeal.

Dallas (5-3), on a three-game winning streak with significant contributions from Elliott, visits defending NFC champion Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday, the Associated Press notes.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Gilmer visits Pittsburg in the Red Zone Game of the Week

    Gilmer visits Pittsburg in the Red Zone Game of the Week

    Friday, November 10 2017 12:14 AM EST2017-11-10 05:14:38 GMT
    Pittsburg hosts Gilmer in the Red Zone Game of the Week.Pittsburg hosts Gilmer in the Red Zone Game of the Week.

    Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third. Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.

    More >>

    Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third. Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.

    More >>

  • Titus County sheriff offers church security advice

    Titus County sheriff offers church security advice

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:11 PM EST2017-11-10 03:11:37 GMT

    In response to the Sutherland Springs shooting, an East Texas sheriff is extending an offer to churches to help increase security, and in some cases, fight back against potential attacks.

    More >>

    In response to the Sutherland Springs shooting, an East Texas sheriff is extending an offer to churches to help increase security, and in some cases, fight back against potential attacks.

    More >>

  • Homes for the Holidays: Sarah and Lola

    Homes for the Holidays: Sarah and Lola

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:06 PM EST2017-11-10 03:06:08 GMT
    Sarah and Lola (Source: KLTV)Sarah and Lola (Source: KLTV)

    Sarah Hollis was looking to adopt a dog for about four months before she moved back to her hometown of Tyler. When she came across The Humane Society's Pets Fur People website she stumbled upon a small fluffy dog named Diamond.  

    More >>

    Sarah Hollis was looking to adopt a dog for about four months before she moved back to her hometown of Tyler. When she came across The Humane Society's Pets Fur People website she stumbled upon a small fluffy dog named Diamond.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly