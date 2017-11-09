Longview High School wins 'Coats for Kids' challenge

Longview High School won the Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge in Gregg County.
This year's win made the school's sixth win out of the last seven years.
Over 350 coats were collected at Longview High School during the challenge.
Coats for Kids is a service of Longview Community Ministries.
The goal of the Coats for Kids Foundation is to make sure every child has a winter coat.
