Smith County deputies and the Red Springs Fire Department is assisting traffic after a car struck a utility pole this afternoon.

The wreck occurred along FM 14, north of I-20, and South of County Road 313.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirms a motorist struck a utility pole, knocking down power lines.

TXU is enroute.

Injuries to the driver are unknown at this time.

