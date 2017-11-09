Toy airplane, other inductees soar into national Toy Hall of Fam - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Toy airplane, other inductees soar into national Toy Hall of Fame

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Sorry Magic 8 Ball, looks like you rolled an "outlook not so good."

The toy narrowly missed out on being inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame - falling to this year's inductees the paper airplane, the wiffle ball and the game of Clue.

The toys were chosen from 12 finalists and will be inducted today into The Strong National Museum of Play's National Toy Hall of Fame.

The origins of toy airplane are a little fuzzy, but in the 15th century Leonardo DaVinci designed flying creations using parchment, the museum said in a press release. But ultimately, what earned the top a spot in the Hall of Fame might have been its affordability.

“Where some toys require financial investment, paper airplanes start with a simple sheet of paper, coupled with creativity and dexterity, to produce a toy with infinite aeronautical possibilities,” says Christopher Bensch, The Strong’s vice president for collections. “They allow the imagination to takeoff and soar!”

The Wiffle Ball and Clue both have been around for more than 50 years. You can read more about their background here.

Toys are chosen based on their ability to inspire creative play and their ability to sustain popularity over time.

The toys faced stiff competition. Other finalists included these hallmarks of childhood - the Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, PEZ Candy Dispenser, play food, Risk, sand, Transformers, and Uno.

But hey, anyone can nominate a toy. So if you really think Uno deserves a coveted spot in the Hall, let the museum know.

See a list of previous inductees.

