Man sentenced to additional prison sentence for failing to show up to court

An Upshur County man has been sentenced to an additional 10-year prison sentence on top of his existing 30-year sentence for failing to show up to court.

Jarrod Craig McBride, of Ore City, was sentenced in court today to ten years for Bail Jumping and Failure to appear, on top of his 30-year prison sentence he was ordered to on May 17.

The Defendant had failed to show for his jury trial for the first-degree felony offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, with Intent to Deliver. A jury was selected on May 8.

The Defendant was out on bond and ordered back to Court on May 17. At approximately 10:30 a.m. that morning, while the jury was seated in the jury room, a bond forfeiture warrant was issued for his arrest.

Upshur County Deputies went to his home, and saw the defendant run into his house. He talked to deputies through the window but would not come to the door but rather walked away. Forced entry was made into the residence based on the warrant issued by Judge Lauren Parish.

McBride was handcuffed and brought to the 115th district court around noon.

According to the statement, McBride entered into a plea bargain agreement, plead guilty, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He waived his right to appeal.

In addition, Judge Parish held the defendant in contempt of court for 180 days and stacked that time on top of his 30-year prison sentence. The 180 days will be served day for day after he is eligible for parole in the 30-year sentence.

"Because of the inconvenience caused to our citizens, and his disregard for the law, I will pursue an indictment for failure to appear in court, based on phone calls to the jail I have reviewed this morning, where he was speaking to his girlfriend, who is currently incarcerated in the Upshur County Jail," District Attorney Billy Byrd said.

On May 5, McBride backed out of a previous plea offer of 13 years in prison because he wanted to get married.

In February of 2016, officers served McBride with a warrant for his arrest when they discovered methamphetamine , $4,000 in cash, firearms, scales, and individual baggies packaged for distribution. According to officials, after his arrest, McBride admitted that he sold methamphetamine, only to cover his cost for the product.

McBride had four previous felony convictions. The longest sentence he had previously served was three years for possession of a controlled substance. In February, he was caught with more than four grams of methamphetamine.

