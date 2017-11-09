Increased security at Robert E. Lee High School following rumored threat

The Tyler Independent School District has stepped up security at Robert E. Lee High School today.

The increased patrols follow a rumored threat on campus by a fellow student, but the district deemed it a "verbal false alarm."

Dawn Parnell with Tyler ISD Communications says, they "take any and every threat seriously", and the increased security was out of an abundance of caution.

