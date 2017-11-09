Wills Point police investigating shooting, wreck - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wills Point police investigating shooting, wreck

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KLTV File Photo Source: KLTV File Photo
WILLS POINT, TX (KLTV) -

Wills Point police are investigating a shooting.

About 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, Wills Point Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Elm Street in reference to a report shots were fired. While they were responding, Van Zandt County communications told them about a wreck in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been damaged from an apparent collision. They also found evidence a shooting had occurred but on injured people were found at the scene.

Police say the incident is an active investigation.

To provide information about the incident, contact the police department at 903-873-2588.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

