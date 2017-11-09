Water restored, boil water notice remains in effect for City of - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

breaking

Water restored, boil water notice remains in effect for City of Arp

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
ARP, TX (KLTV) -

A boil water notice remains in effect for the City of Arp after officials say a contractor hit a water main.

Classes were canceled and schools were let out at 11 a.m.

About 12:35 p.m., officials said water had been restored to the city but the boil water order remains in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly