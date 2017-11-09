Burn ban lifted in Marion County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Burn ban lifted in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, TX

The burn ban in Marion County has been lifted.

The ban was lifted Thursday morning by Judge Lex Jones. Residents are again permitted to do outdoor burning.

