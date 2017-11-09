Whitehouse man turns himself in on murder charge

A Whitehouse man has been charged with murder.

Nathan Ryan Garcia, 20, of Whitehouse, turned himself into the Smith County Sheriff's Office after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Darrell Coslin.

Garcia was booked into the Smith County Jail. He posted $500,000 bond Thursday morning.

KLTV has reached out to officials for more details.

