Thursday's Weather: Clearing skies and cool temperatures. Afternoon highs in the lower 60s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Some patchy, dense fog is beginning to develop in a few areas so be careful on that morning commute. Clouds will be clearing through the early part of the day with partly cloudy to even mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but still cool and below average. Highs in the afternoon will only reach the lower 60s. Temperatures fall back into the 40s overnight with mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow. Friday afternoon looks nice with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday for Veteran's Day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Sunday. Only a slight chance for rain with this front and not much of a cool down, but it will ensure that temperatures stay in the 60s for early next week.

