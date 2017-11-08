"bEASTtexas" lives up to its name in early signing period for sports besides football

Known for sending so many athletes to the next level, our region has earned the nickname "bEASTtexas." The early signing period for all sports besides football began Wednesday and lets just say once again, athletes from the area lived up to the reputation.More >>
With star quarterback Heath Hood behind center for his senior year, and coming off back to back 10 win seasons, it was fair to have high expectations for White Oak entering 2017. After five games though, the Roughnecks only had two wins and all of sudden it was like uh, what is going on. Well, order has since been restored.More >>
UT-Tyler soccer in the national tournament..More >>
