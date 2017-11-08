Longtime Tyler restaurant owner Tony Ramirez dies at 67

A longtime Tyler restaurant owner has died, family says.



Tony Ramirez, 67, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, family members confirm. Ramirez had run Gilbert's El Charro #1 on Erwin. since his father's retirement in 1975 until its closure. The restaurant had closed after nearly 70 years in business in 2013.



Tony Ramirez was brother of Gus and Gilbert Ramirez, who are also in the restaurant business in Tyler.



Family says that an autopsy has been ordered. Burks-Walker-Tippit will handle arrangements. Funeral plans have not yet been finalized.



