Tyler ISD: Officers investigate rumor of threats, deem it 'verbal false alarm'

Parents of students at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler say that their children reported a possible threat by a fellow-student.



After numerous concerned parents contacted us, we reached out to Dawn Parnell, Executive Director of Communications and PR for Tyler Independent School District. She released the following statement:

Tyler ISD takes any threats of potential harm to students and staff very seriously. Threats are investigated promptly and thoroughly. In this situation, Tyler ISD Police Department acted swiftly for the verbal false alarm. District admin will follow Student Code of Conduct alternative placement as it pertains to the level of the charge of false alarm.

Parnell also shared a text message which she said was shared by the principal of Robert E. Lee, Dr. Daniel Crawford.



REL Faculty 17-18: Taking into account recent local, state and national news, and as a parent myself, I want to assure all students, parents and teachers we will always do our due diligence in providing a safe and orderly environment for all students. We will always communicate with you anything we feel you need to know or if the need arises. We will continue to do all we can for our awesome learning community

Neither the name of the student nor his or her punishment beyond the aforementioned "alternative placement" was released.



