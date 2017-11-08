Trinity School holds program to honor veterans

An East Texas school kicked off Veterans Day early with a mid-week salute to veterans.



It was the 8th annual veterans day program by Trinity School of Texas at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview.

Kids from all grades performed patriotic songs, and those who served in the military who are also members of the church and their families were recognized.



For school organizers, the event is not only to honor veterans, but also to teach the next generation the importance of those who serve.

Many of the children who performed in the program are the grandchildren and great grand-children of the veterans who were honored.



