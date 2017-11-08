TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle wreck blocking NB lanes of Hwy 69 in Li - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle wreck blocking NB lanes of Hwy 69 in Lindale near Whataburger

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

A wreck has congested evening commute traffic Wednesday.

Witnesses say the northbound lanes of Highway 69 near downtown Lindale are blocked, and some traffic is getting by driving on the shoulder. This is close to Whataburger.  

Law enforcement has just arrived at the scene. Use caution in the area and expect some delays.

