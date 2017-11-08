Salvation Army to kick-off Kettle and Angel Tree Season

From the Salvation Army:

The Christmas season is almost here, and The Salvation Army is ready to start celebrating. The Salvation Army Christmas Kick-Off is set for Friday, Nov. 10. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at The Broadway Square Mall between JC Penney’s and Chick-Fil-A on 4601 S. Broadway Ave.

The Christmas Kick-Off launches The Salvation Army’s 2017 Kettle and Angel Tree season. Volunteers will have the chance to ring bells with the iconic red kettle at over 37 locations around Smith County this year. The goal is to raise $375,000 during these short months to help fund the many programs that The Salvation Army offers.

“The kickoff is a great opportunity for us to generate some excitement as we get our Red Kettle Campaign underway,” said Captain Robert Parker, Tyler Corps. “We rely so heavily on the dollars raised during this campaign, and those monies stay here in Smith County and help us to run essential programs year round. The need has never been greater, but I have confidence that the residents of East Texas and Smith County will rally and make it happen!”

The Salvation Army also registered over 2,500 children as Angels this year. These children are counting on the generosity of the community for their Christmas this year.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program allows individuals, families, businesses, churches to get involved and adopt these angels,” said Captain Nicole Parker, Tyler Corps. “We are so grateful for community's support to make Christmas joy a reality for so many! So come adopt an angel by visiting one of our Angel Trees!”

Join The Salvation Army as we kick off the most wonderful time of year with a celebration including a special performance from the Tyler Junior College Brass Band. The Salvation Army’s mascot, Captain ?Kettle will be available for photos as well.