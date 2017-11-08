Road and bridge bond passes in Smith County

Smith County voters approved a $39.5 million road and bridge bond during Tuesday's election.



73% of those who voted were for it, and 27% voted against the road and bridge construction and improvements throughout the county. This will come with an $11.61 tax increase annually.



Commissioner Jeff Warr of precinct one said plans are moving forward, the first step is to begin the biding process.



“Some of it will be done in-house, particularly the smaller jobs our crew is really good at,” said Warr.



Contractors will be selected for jobs such as widening, overlaying, and major construction on roads and bridges. Commissioners will need to decide on contractors before it is announced which roads will be worked on first. The county engineer does have a drafted 50-page plan that details the roads that are expected change throughout the next three years.

“Every part of the county will be touched: they can't work on everything at the same time, obviously,” said Warr.



Warr said residents can expect the projects across the county to kick off in the summer and for residents to remember driving through construction zones will be worth it at the end.

“Smith County is one of the fastest counties growing in the state. So our government’s job is to take care of the core responsibility, and road and infrastructure is certainly that,” said Warr.

For a full list of roads identified in the plan click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.