City of Tyler annexes 119 acres near UT Health Northeast

The City of Tyler annexed this portion of land, and also a portion of land directly west of the green boxed location. It will become a biomedical office park. (Source: City of Tyler)

Tyler's City Council unanimously voted to annex 119 acres of land near the intersection of Highway 155 and County Road 334 in their Wednesday meeting.

The location will be the site of a new biomedical office park, and will be adjacent to UT Health Northeast.

The property is located within the Smith County Municipal Utility District, and the City of Tyler police and fire departments will provide primary first responder services.

It is now zoned as a light industrial district.

