Engineering firm to renovate, occupy Tyler's old 'Forum' building

The Forum Building has sat empty at the intersection of Broadway and Front. (Source: KLTV)

EMA plans to renovate the Forum Building in downtown Tyler. They will invest around $3.5 million in their move. (Source: Tyler Economic Development Council)

The City of Tyler granted a 3-year tax abatement for an engineering firm moving into what's known as the 'Forum' building at Front Street and Broadway in Tyler.

The building has been empty for years, but after some renovation, it will become the new offices for Estes McClure and Associates. Their $3.5 million investment will create eight new jobs, and they will maintain their current 69-employee base that works in their offices on Highway 155 in Tyler.

The company specializes in mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, offering most of their services in the construction of school buildings across the state.

The Tyler Economic Development Council calls this a huge investment for downtown Tyler, and they plan to continue their tax abatement requests with Smith County and TJC.

