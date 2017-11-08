Road, bridge construction projects for Smith County following bo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Road, bridge construction projects for Smith County following bond passage

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Smith Co. website) (Source: Smith Co. website)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Here is a full list of the roads and areas that will under go construction as a result of  the Smith County Road and Bridge Bond passing on Tuesday.

See the information here: http://smith-county.com/Commissioners/CommunityInput/RoadImprovement.aspx

