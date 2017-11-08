Possible shooting reported in Floresville cleared

FLORESVILLE, TX (KLTV) - A possible active shooter situation in Floresville, Texas has now been cleared, according to ABC affiliate KSAT.

The station reports that authorities say a man fired two shots near a nursing home in town.

KLTV contacted Floresville police for more details on the incident. About 4:50 p.m., officials said they were still on scene but declined to release details or confirm the shooting.

The town is preparing for Vice President Mike Pence to attend an event later in evening at Floresville High School. The vigil comes just days after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs left 26 people dead.

