Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case appears in court

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia in court today. (Source:KLTV News Team) Gustavo Zavala-Garcia in court today. (Source:KLTV News Team)
Kayka Gomez-Orozco. (Source: Family Photo) Kayka Gomez-Orozco. (Source: Family Photo)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The suspect in the murder of an East Texas girl appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in Smith County Wednesday.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

Kayla’s body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

At Wednesday’s pretrial hearing, the state provided an update on forensic testing. The state says it should be complete by the end of December.

The next pretrial hearing is set for December 14, with a trial date set for March 19.

If found guilty, Zavala-Garcia faces the death penalty.

