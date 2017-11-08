Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case appears in court

The suspect in the murder of an East Texas girl appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in Smith County Wednesday.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

Kayla’s body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

At Wednesday’s pretrial hearing, the state provided an update on forensic testing. The state says it should be complete by the end of December.

The next pretrial hearing is set for December 14, with a trial date set for March 19.

If found guilty, Zavala-Garcia faces the death penalty.

Judge Skeen says the results of the DNA testing will determine if there will be any changes to those dates down the line. #7onscene — Brionna Rivers (@BrionnaKLTV) November 8, 2017

