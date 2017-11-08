Jury selection date set for wreck that killed ETX woman

The final pretrial hearing for a man charged with criminally negligent homicide took place this morning in Smith County.

In May of 2016, James Fulton’s truck crossed over into the eastbound lane on West Grande Boulevard in Tyler and collided with 20 year old Haley Beasley’s Ford Focus, killing her at the scene.

Authorities determined that Fulton was not intoxicated at the time of the crash but his unsafe speed and failure to drive in a single line were listed as primary contributing factors in the crash report.

At today’s hearing, witnesses were sworn in and both sides of the case made sure final documents and evidence were in place before the start of the trial.

Jury selection is set to take place on November 27.

