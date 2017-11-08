Jury selection date set for wreck that killed ETX woman

A wreck has congested evening commute traffic Wednesday.More >>
A wreck has congested evening commute traffic Wednesday.More >>
The final pretrial hearing for a man charged with criminally negligent homicide took place this morning in Smith County.More >>
The final pretrial hearing for a man charged with criminally negligent homicide took place this morning in Smith County.More >>
This was a voluntary annexation. A biomedical office park will be built at the location.More >>
This was a voluntary annexation. A biomedical office park will be built at the location.More >>
Smith County voters approved a $39.5 million road and bridge bond during Tuesday's election.More >>
Smith County voters approved a $39.5 million road and bridge bond during Tuesday's election.More >>
Pets Fur People has an abundance of homeless cats and dogs in need of a family.More >>
Pets Fur People has an abundance of homeless cats and dogs in need of a family.More >>