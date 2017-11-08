Book a ride on the GoBus - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Book a ride on the GoBus

Starting Nov. 14 veterans going to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport can book a round trip ride.

Tuesdays and Thursdays vets, or anyone else for that matter, can catch a ride there and back again for $30. For more information or to book a ride click here.

