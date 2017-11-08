Burn ban lifted in Kaufman County

Longview police say a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.More >>
Longview police say a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety today released the names of the deceased victims, who were killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety today released the names of the deceased victims, who were killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.More >>