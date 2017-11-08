Burn ban lifted in Kaufman County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

KAUFMAN, TX (KLTV) -

A burn ban has been lifted for Kaufman County, effective immediately.

The ban was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are again permitted to do outdoor burning.

