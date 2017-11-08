DPS identifies victims in mass church shooting

Mourners gathered for a vigil across the street from the church that was the site of a mass shooting that left 26 dead in Sutherland, TX. (Source: CNN)

The Texas Department of Public Safety today released the names of victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a South Texas church.

Twenty-six people died after a gunman opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Sutherland Springs has a population of about 600 people and is located 34 miles east of San Antonio, the Associated Press reports.

The gunman has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley. The Associated Press reports that based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by bystanders, one of whom was armed, and crashed his car.

Although small details about the victims have been released throughout the week, officials had not confirmed the name of those deceased until today.

A total of 26 victims, including an unborn child, are listed below:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56, M Karen Sue Marshall, 56, F Keith Allen Braden, 62, M Tara E. McNulty, 33, F Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14, F Peggy Lynn Warden, 56, F Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77, M Sara Johns Johnson, 68, F Lula Woicinski White, 71, F Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30, F Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5, F Robert Michael Corrigan, 51, M Shani Louise Corrigan, 51, F Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66, F Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64, M Haley Krueger, 16, F Emily Garcia (died at the hospital), 7, F Emily Rose Hill, 11, F Gregory Lynn Hill, 13, M Megan Gail Hill, 9, F Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36, M Noah Holcombe, 1, F Karla Plain Holcombe, 58, F John Bryan Holcombe, 60, M Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant), 36, F *Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn), 0, Unknown

