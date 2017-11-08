Burn ban lifted in Rusk County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Burn ban lifted in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A burn ban has been lifted for Rusk County, effective immediately.

The Rusk County judge's office confirmed for KLTV that the ban was lifted Wednesday morning. 

Residents are again permitted to do outdoor burning.

