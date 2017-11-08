Titus Co recovers stolen guns, still seeking tranquilizer gun

The Titus County Sheriff's Office has recovered multiple stolen guns that were taken from a residence and are still searching for one suspect.

Jennifer Lynn Brownlee, 38, of Talco, Latoya Kimasuan Nixon, 36, of Mount Pleasant and a juvenile resident of Mount Pleasant were arrested in connection with the burglary on Nov. 3.

On Sunday, Oct.30th, The Titus County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a residential burglary in the Liberty Hill Community on CR 3220. Residents had discovered that numerous firearms had been stolen from the residence while they weren't home..

Sheriff’s investigators began to sift through a few leads and were ultimately able to identify the three adults and juvenile that investigators believed were responsible for the burglary

Rondrix Darnell Gee, 36, of Talco has a felony warrant out for his arrest in connection with to the burglary. The Titus County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Gee.

Brownlee has been released on $25,000 bond.

Titus County Sheriff’s investigators were able to recover several firearms from Talco, Camp County, and Mount Pleasant, leaving only a tranquilizer gun remaining missing from the burglary.

Anyone with information on the missing gun is asked to notify the Sheriff’s Office with the information.

