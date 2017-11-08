Tyler woman charged for striking infant in head multiple times

A Smith County woman has been arrested and charged with causing injury to a 6-month-old child left in her care.

Rosa Robledo-Garcia, 37, of Tyler was arrested and charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury on Nov. 2.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, obtained by KLTV, Robledo Rosedo did intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to a 6-month old child by striking him several times in the face.

The incident was reported on Oct. 3. to officials after the child's mother took her son to the emergency room.

According to the affidavit, the mother said she left her son in the care of Robledo around 8:45 a.m. She called to check on her son just after 3 p.m. and heard him crying in the background. The report stated that Robledo told the mother that Matthew got scratched.

A detective with the Smith County Sheriff's Office noted that the child had bruising, redness, and swelling on both the right and left side of his face. The mother told the detective the child had no injuries prior to leaving her son in Robledo's care.

Robledo told the detective and CPS that she went to the bathroom for a few minutes and when she returned he was crying.

According to the affidavit, the detective and CPS noted that Robledo changed her account multiple times. She later told officials that she was watching the infant along with her 3-year-old daughter and her daughter must have struck him with a toy while he was strapped into his bouncy seat. The affidavit states that the physician who checked the infant out said the child's injuries were not likely to have come from a toy at the hand of a three-year-old and believes the injuries were also not accidental.

Robledo is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond. She is also being held on an immigration detainer.

