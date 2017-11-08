Longview Police release new video showing hit and run suspect's vehicle

Longview Police are still investigating the hit and run accident that happened last week. They've released new video in hopes someone will recognize the suspect's vehicle.

The fatal hit and run occurred on Nov. 1, 2017 around 8:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Gilmer Rd. Police say a passing motorist spotted a man’s body lying on the grassy shoulder.

When an officer arrived, they confirmed it was the body of a 63-year-old man, identified as Joe Arthur Lee of Longview.

Security video obtained by police shows the vehicle clipping Lee as it passes.

Police still believe the suspect's vehicle is a 2000 to 2005 GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck and the vehicle will have damage on the front right corner and missing the mirror housing on the passenger side.

There were two additional cars in the video during this time frame that the investigator would like to speak with.

Officer Mike Grisham is looking for any information that would assist in this investigation and is requesting contact at 903-239-5516 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-233-7867.

