Longview police searching for driver who hit bicyclist, drove off

Longview Police need your help finding a driver they say hit a bicyclist and then drove off.



The victim called police around 10 a.m. Wednesday to report that he had been hit by a car while crossing the street near the intersection of Fourth St. and Highway 80 in Longview.



The victim told police the driver hit him hard enough to knock him off of his bike. He says the suspect stopped and advised him that he "needed to get out of the street", before driving off.



Police say the victim, who authorities did not identify, did not appear badly hurt and refused transport to a hospital.



Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run. The driver involved is a black man in a white Ford Crown Victoria who was last seen driving northbound on Sixth Street.



If you have information, you're asked to call the Longview Police Department.



