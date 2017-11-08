Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Longview

Longview police say a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.



The victim called police around 10 a.m. Wednesday to report that he had been hit by a car while crossing the street near the intersection of Fourth St. and Highway 80 in Longview.



The victim told police the driver hit him hard enough to knock him off of his bike. He says the suspect stopped and advised him that he "needed to get out of the street", before driving off.

Initially, police were investigating the incident as a hit-and-run and officials said that they were searching for a driver who had left the scene. Police later said that the cyclist told them the driver stopped to check on the victim before leaving.



Police say the victim did not appear badly hurt and refused transport to a hospital. The cyclist also declined to press charges.



