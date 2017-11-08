Crews on scene of 2-vehicle wreck on Troup Highway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Crews on scene of 2-vehicle wreck on Troup Highway

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Source: KLTV staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to the scene of a wreck along Troop Highway, in Smith County.

According to DPS, the wreck between a box truck and a pickup truck is along the 6200 block of Troup Highway.

Tyler PD reports lanes are closed down to one lane, and they are re-routing traffic.

At least one person was transported to ETMC, with non-life threatening injuries, said Tyler police.

