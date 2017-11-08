Former West Rusk ISD teacher charged with invasive visual recording in bath or dressing room

A former West Rusk ISD teacher has been charged with invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room, according to the Rusk County District Clerk's Office.

Joshua Pero was a teacher at West Rusk ISD until May of 2017 when he offered his letter of resignation.

According to Superintendent Lawrence Coleman, West Rusk ISD CCISD administration acted "appropriately and quickly by following the reporting requirements to law enforcement, Texas Education Agency, and the State Board of Education."

Coleman tells KLTV Pero is no longer an employee at West Rusk CCISD.

Pero was formerly employed at the High School as a World Geography and English teacher. Pero was also the sponsor for the West Rusk high School's Student Council, according to the West Rusk County Consolidated ISD website. Prior to working at West Rusk, Pero taught at a school for gifted children in Austin.

Pero is also a Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, serving as an Intelligence Specialist Second Class.

It's not known who Pero was recording or where the recordings happened. Coleman tells KLTV he had no knowledge of that information.

Pero is scheduled for a docket call hearing today in Rusk County to determine if in ready for trial next week. A trial has not been scheduled at this time.

KLTV has reached out to the Rusk County District Attorney's Office for an official warrant for more details on Pero's arrest. That is not being released at this time.

