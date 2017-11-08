Former West Rusk ISD teacher charged with invasive visual recording in bath or dressing room

A Smith County woman has been arrested and charged for causing injury to a 6-month-old child left in her care.More >>
The Longview Police Department is still looking for information regarding the fatality accident that occurred on November 1, 2017 around 8:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Gilmer Rd.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is en route to a wreck along Troop Highway, in Smith County.
