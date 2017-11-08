Wednesday's Weather: Cool and wet. Showers off and on through the day with temperatures in the 50s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A chilly start with showers beginning to develop. Grab the jacket and the umbrella this morning. Showers will be off and on throughout the day and temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s all day long. Rain will end by late evening, but clouds will stick around through tomorrow morning. Decreasing clouds through the day tomorrow with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will stay cool with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s. More sunshine for Friday, but still a nice, cool day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s by Friday afternoon. Sunshine Saturday with temperatures back in the lower 70s, but another cold front arrives Sunday with more clouds and a slight chance for rain. This front will cool temperatures back into the 60s for a couple of days.

