White Oak in great position to end a long drought on Friday night

With star quarterback Heath Hood behind center for his senior year, and coming off back to back 10 win seasons, it was fair to have high

expectations for White Oak entering 2017.



After five games though, the Roughnecks only had two wins and all of sudden it was like uh, what is going on.



Well, order has since been restored.

Since its 2 and 3 start, White Oak has reeled off four wins in a row, including a big time victory over then undefeated Jefferson last Friday night. The Roughnecks didn't only ruin the Bulldogs perfect season, they also got revenge because Jefferson spoiled their undefeated run a year ago.



White Oak has a winning tradition and made the playoffs eight of the last nine years. But you have to go back all the way to 1971 to find the last

time the Roughnecks won an outright district championship. That can change in Week 11 with a victory at New Boston.



A league title also guarantees White Oak the number one seed out of District 8-3A Division I and the program would enter the postseason on a serious roll

and with tons of confidence.



