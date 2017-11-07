White Oak in great position to end a long drought on Friday night

With star quarterback Heath Hood behind center for his senior year, and coming off back to back 10 win seasons, it was fair to have high expectations for White Oak entering 2017. After five games though, the Roughnecks only had two wins and all of sudden it was like uh, what is going on. Well, order has since been restored.More >>
The 34 Lufkin seniors on the football team can bring something to the school that has not been seen since 2011.More >>
UT-Tyler soccer in the national tournament..More >>
