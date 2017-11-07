UT-Tyler men's soccer preparing for national tournament

Press Release



The UT Tyler Patriots have earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship where they will open against No. 2-ranked Trinity University at 5 p.m. on Saturday in San Antonio.

The Patriots (11-3-3) secured the at-large bid to advance to their fourth national tournament in program history and first appearance since the 2011 season. UT Tyler and Trinity last met in the postseason in that 2011 season when the Patriots won a 2-0 second-round matchup in San Antonio.

Trinity is 20-1 this season after winning the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference title on Sunday with a 4-0 win over the University of Dallas. The Tigers are on a 15-game winning streak, with their only loss of the season coming in a 3-2 overtime decision to Dallas on Sept. 15 in the regular season. On the other side of the regional bracket, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Williamette will play each other. The Cru won the first ASC Championship in their program’s history on Sunday with a 1-0 win over the Patriots.

Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Two sites will host three teams for first- and second-round competition Nov. 10 and 11 or 11 and 12. Fourteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 10 and 11 or 11 and 12.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 1 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 2. The Division III men’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Dec. 1 and 2.