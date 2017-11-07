Meanings of constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot

Every Texas voter came across constitutional amendments on their ballot this Tuesday. For some it was the reason they came to the polls.



“The one about the veterans, that one is important,” said Diana Carter, who voted at the Smith County Elections Administration. “That's why I went home for mom, so, she can cast her vote.”

These are the amendment Texans had to vote against or for:

Amendment #1: It would lower property taxes for disabled veterans and their families.

Amendment #2: It would make it easier for homeowners to access the equity built up in their property.

Amendment #3: It limits the service of certain officeholder appointed by the governor.

Amendment #4: Would obligate the courts to the Texas Attorney General 45 days' notice before ruling on the constitutionality of a state law.

Amendment #5: Allows sports teams’ foundations to conduct charitable raffles.

Amendments #6: It provides a tax exemption for EMS, fire and police departments.

And amendment #7: would permit credit unions and financial institutions to offering an incentive like prize, just for starting an account.

Whether some passed and others failed, all the voters we spoke to agree on one thing.

“Voting is a wonderful privilege and right,” one voter said outside the polling site.voters came in and out of the poll



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.