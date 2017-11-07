ETX suspect on loose after stolen vehicle chase ends in Shreveport

Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.

The chase, which began along I-20 late Tuesday night, reached speeds of 120 mph through Smith, Gregg and Harrison counties before crossing the Louisiana state line.

According to Highway Patrol Sergeant Jean Dark, around 9:40 p.m. a trooper made a traffic stop on I-20 eastbound near Mile Marker 559 in Smith County. During the stop, it was discovered that the maroon colored Volvo SUV was stolen from Cedar Park, Texas.

According to officials, around 11:30 a.m., the suspect abandoned the vehicle on Westport Avenue just west of the Pines Road exit. Police found the vehicle in a church parking lot.

K-9 units are assisting in the search, as well as Texas state troopers, Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies, and Shreveport police.

As of 7:44 a.m., the suspect, and his passengers have not been located, according to DPS officials.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information becomes available.

