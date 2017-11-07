Authorities search for East Texas chase suspect after vehicle abandoned in Louisiana

Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.

The chase along I-20 reached speeds of 120 mph through Smith and Harrison counties before crossing the Louisiana state line.

According to officials in Shreveport, La, the suspect has abandoned the vehicle on Westport Road just west of the Pines Road exit. Police found the vehicle in a church parking lot.

K-9 units are assisting in the search, as well as Texas state troopers, Caddo Parrish deputies, and Shreveport police.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information becomes available.

