ETX woman talks faith, forgiveness after 8 family members killed in church shooting

Eight members of the Holcombe family, including Bryan and Karla, their son Danny and pregnant daughter-in-law Crystal, three granddaughters and a grandson, were killed in the attack. (Source:Go Fund Me.)

It’s been three days since Holly Elliot, of Lindale, lost eight family members in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Elliot says today has been even harder than the ones before.

"We were told today that they're going to do autopsy's on all the bodies,” says Elliot. “So that's going to kind of prolong our being able to do closures, have funerals, and help our family that is out there."

Among those lost was Elliot’s Aunt and Uncle Bryan and Karla Holcombe. Bryan was an associate pastor for the church. Elliot says he was walking up to the podium to give the sermon when the gunman walked in.

Elliot’s cousin Daniel Holcombe, his 1-year-old daughter, Noah Holcombe, Elliot’s cousin’s pregnant wife Crystal Holcombe and three of her children Emily, Megan, and Greg were also killed.

"I also have two cousins that were running late to church so they just happened to show up right at the end of it as the shooter was leaving," says Holcombe.

Three of Elliot’s family members, who were there when the gunman opened fire survived the tragedy.

“They say it's actually made them stronger in Christ and stronger as a family,” says Elliot. “They’re having to lean on each other to get through this."

In total 26 people were killed in what has been called the second deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

"I mean we see it all over the world,” says Elliot. “But, never did we think our family would be going through something of this magnitude."

Despite the pain, this tragedy is causing her family Elliot says, they are working on forgiveness.

"We'll never forget but our aunt would want us to forgive,” says Elliot. “My aunt and uncle, they lived for the lord, we just have to know this is his plan."

The funeral expenses for the victims will be covered by the North American Mission Board on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas convention.

