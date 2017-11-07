People's petroleum building hosts veteran's day reception

As Veteran's Day approaches this weekend, people are gathering at events across East Texas to honor those who have served in the military. The People's Petroleum Building hosted a Veteran's Day reception and open house on Tuesday, to recognize veterans from various branches of service.

Eagle Scouts were in attendance for the presentation of the flag and to show their appreciation. Veteran Jim Durnil said he enjoys events like this and that it gives veterans an opportunity to reflect on their service. "Most [veterans] don't talk about it and they do appreciate the honor of serving and it's just gratifying," he said.

Events honoring those who have served will continue throughout the week. Veteran's Day is Saturday, November 11th.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.