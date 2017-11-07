Longview Police catch fleeing suspect

Aurthur Wayne Davis is cuffed by police. KLTV Photo.

Longview police arrested a man after he ran from a traffic stop.

It started on Fredonia Street and Hughes Street in south Longview when a man in a black Mercedes refused to pull over.

Arthur Wayne Davis managed to evade police for a short time until he stopped at Good Shepherd Hospital’s emergency entrance. After trying to run on foot he was captured and taken into custody.

Evidence was gathered from the suspect including a prescription bottle.

Davis was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

