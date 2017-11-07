Homes for the Holidays: Tim and Baby

Tim Houston and his dog Baby share a bond unlike any other. He adopted her from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People last year.

Houston says when he first met her, it was as if she already knew she was going home with him.

"She came up to me and she was just adorable," he says. "When she walked out that gate she just was ready to go."



Houston says since he adopted Baby, they have been the best of friends. Baby's companionship keeps him from getting lonely and he says they take care of each other pretty well. Houston has never come across a dog quite like Baby but he thinks there is a reason for that.

"She's my best friend," he says. "I have not had one like this because this dog, I don't know, I guess it just loves me."

Pets Fur People is a no-kill shelter here in Tyler. The organization looks to place animals with caring and loving people that can properly take care of them. Houston believes the love and training the animals receive at the shelter cause them to be attached to their new owners.

He says his life just wouldn't be the same without his greatest friend because she always wants to be by his side.

"She's just crazy about me. I mean, she wants everything I eat, everything," he says.

Pets Fur People has an abundance of homeless cats and dogs in need of a family.

The organization is in need of monetary donations and, of course, adoption applicants. Follow this link to learn more.

Visit them on Facebook at this link.

