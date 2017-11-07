Mother of two killed in Anderson County murders reacts to guilty verdict

Austin and Nathan Kamp were among the six murdered in November 2015. (Source: KLTV)

The Lujambio family spoke with KLTV via phone from Brazos County, where the trial is underway. (Source: KLTV)

After a short deliberation, a jury found William Hudson guilty on three counts of capital murder Tuesday in a Brazos County courtroom.

Hudson, 35, is on trial for murdering members of two families who were spending the weekend camping on their recently purchased land near Tennessee Colony. That Sunday a woman who survived the incident called Anderson County dispatch, and that recording was replayed during the trial.

"The entire room could feel her terror and fear," Carina Lujambio said. "She was very clear and painted a very clear picture of what it was like there."

Lujambio is the mother of Nathan and Austin Kamp. The two were among the six murdered. She and two of her sons, Quinton and Roland, spoke with KLTV via phone.

"[Tuesday] was a bit more tense than the other days," Roland Lujambio said.

Hudson's defense team did not call a single witness and the defense did not offer an argument for reasonable doubt in the case, KLTV media partner the Palestine Herald-Press reports. Hudson did not show any emotion during the reading of the verdict.

A sentence is expected at a later time.

Hudson was accused of murdering Carl Johnson, 76; his daughter, Hannah Johnson, 40; Thomas Kamp, 45; his sons, Nathan Kamp, 23, and Austin Kamp 21; and Hannah Johnson’s son, Kade Johnson, 6.

"Anything less than the death penalty is a misuse of everything our justice system stands for," Carina Lujambio said.

Hudson faced three charges of capital murder and has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Last week, he withdrew a plea of insanity. The Anderson County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty.

RELATED:

Sherrif: Six killed in campsite homicide, suspect charged

DA discusses deaths of campsite murder victims, calls act 'senseless, horrific'

Mother of sons killed in campsite massacre wants gag order lifted

Childhood friend of accused campsite killer Hudson describes recent interaction

Trial of alleged campsite killer William Hudson to be moved.

Sheriff: Six killed in campsite homicide, suspect chargedSuspect in campsite murders pleads not guilty

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.